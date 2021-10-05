Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

