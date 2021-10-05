Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,372,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

