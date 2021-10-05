Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $252,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,000 shares of company stock worth $133,459,380. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $325.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

