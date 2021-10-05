Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,424,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

