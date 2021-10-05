Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

