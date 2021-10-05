Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,643,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,821,000 after buying an additional 327,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

