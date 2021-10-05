StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $247,680.18 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.
Shares of SNEX stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,766. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
