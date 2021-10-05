Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,585,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 263,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock remained flat at $$125.46 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

