Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 203,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,727. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

