Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 3,356 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 26,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,317. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.