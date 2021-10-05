Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 23,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

