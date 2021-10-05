Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. 1,116,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.