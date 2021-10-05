Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,100 New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,717 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $24,184,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.