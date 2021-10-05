Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,253 Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Farmer Bros. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

