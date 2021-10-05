Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,705,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 175,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.