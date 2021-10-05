Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $132,000 Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,341 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,233 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ProPetro by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

