Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

