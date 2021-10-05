Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

