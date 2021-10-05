Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Immatics has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

