Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 628.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.