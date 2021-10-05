Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Trimmed by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,576,615 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,783,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,865,000 after acquiring an additional 495,832 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. 145,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,373. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

