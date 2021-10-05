Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 50,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for about 3.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

ATRC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

