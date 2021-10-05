Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 86.3% in September

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 251,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.