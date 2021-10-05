TD Securities Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.28.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -15.64. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

