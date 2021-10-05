TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 84.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

