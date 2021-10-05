Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.61.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.18. 264,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,206. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.