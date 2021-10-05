Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.61.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.18. 264,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,206. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

