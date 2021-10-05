Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

TDOC opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

