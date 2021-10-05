Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Critical Analysis

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvera Communications and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04% Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20%

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Telecom Argentina pays out -394.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.85 $9.84 million N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.50 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -26.05

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Telecom Argentina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

