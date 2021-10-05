Telekom Austria’s (TKAGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.