Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.