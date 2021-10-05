Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

