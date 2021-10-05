Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

