Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

TEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

