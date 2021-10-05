Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.80% of Terex worth $358,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.