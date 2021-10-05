TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,911. TFI International has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.