The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.