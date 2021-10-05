The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE BNS opened at C$77.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.92 and a twelve month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.