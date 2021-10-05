The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $11,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

