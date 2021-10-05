The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NAPA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

