The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $90,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the period.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

