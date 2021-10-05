The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

