The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

