The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,718 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

