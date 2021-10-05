The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on November 11th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 542.31 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £676.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 555 ($7.25).
About The Merchants Trust
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.