The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on November 11th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 542.31 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £676.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 555 ($7.25).

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

