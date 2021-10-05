The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 214.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,252 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $141,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,430. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

