The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $39.65

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $40.87. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,741 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

