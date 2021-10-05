The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

