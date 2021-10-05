The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

TD stock opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.74. The company has a market cap of C$154.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

