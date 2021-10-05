Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.