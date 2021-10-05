Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $31,466.60 and $5.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,146.34 or 0.99990193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.35 or 0.00525118 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

